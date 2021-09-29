Public views sought on future of Cairngorms National Park

Anyone who lives at the National Park or enjoys the Cairngorms for recreation or work is encouraged to get involved.

The draft plan draws on extensive public feedback received since June and sets out how all those with a responsibility for the National Park will co-ordinate their work to tackle the most important issues, setting a framework for all the public bodies delivering relevant functions in the Cairngorms National Park.

This will be the fourth Partnership Plan since the National Park was established in 2003.

Over the summer, the CNPA gave people the opportunity to help shape a draft Partnership Plan.

More than 500 responses were gathered, highlighting the public’s views on a range of topics critical to the future of the Cairngorms National Park.

Key themes included tackling the climate emergency, improved public transport and walking / cycling routes, affordable housing, looking after the needs of the local workforce, tree planting and peatland restoration, and managing the impacts of increasing visitor numbers.

Xander McDade, Convener of the CNPA Board, said: "We’re very pleased with the great response we’ve had so far and I would like to thank all those who have already responded their thoughts to help shape the draft plan. There has been a wide range of opinions expressed, but there have also been a number of recurring themes such as affordable housing, better transport and improving conservation within the Park to help combat our biodiversity crisis.

“It is vitally important that everyone who calls the National Park home, or enjoys the Cairngorms for recreation or works here, gets involved in this consultation so that it reflects the future we all aspire to and is truly a Park for All.”

The Scottish Government's Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity Lorna Slater said: “I urge all who care about the people, communities and natural environment of the Cairngorms National Park to share their voices through the channels offered within the this public consultation to shape a meaningful plan for the future of the Park.”