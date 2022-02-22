Ramblers to hear about the work to bring Mar Lodge back to health

The woodland at Mar Lodge is returning to health 25 years after the National Trust for Scotland took over © Copyright Jim Barton and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence

Mar Lodge is a vast Highland landscape of high mountains, rolling bogs and moors, and precious fragments of ancient Caledonian pinewoods.

However, when the estate was taken on by the National Trust for Scotland in 1995, its precious Caledonian pinewoods were dying, and it would prove to take radical measures to save them.

Twenty-five years on, the woods, moors and mountains are returning to health, and the story of regeneration at Mar Lodge is a fascinating example of the remarkable power of people coming together from all walks of life in common cause.

Mr Painting has been working at Mar Lodge since 2016. An ecologist, writer and avid hillwalker, his book Regeneration tells stories of the remarkable work underway to protect and restore Mar Lodge estate for the benefit of people and wildlife alike.

Dr Rao has worked for 20 years as the NTS Ecologist for Mar Lodge Estate overseeing the ecological monitoring and conservation work. She is particularly interested in woodland expansion and herbivore interactions with woodlands.

One of Ramblers Scotland’s charitable objectives is to protect the countryside and over the years we’ve campaigned on issues such as the protection of wild land, sustainable deer management and the regulation of hill track construction.

Helen Todd, campaigns & policy manager at Ramblers Scotland, said: “We’ve recently joined the Scottish Rewilding Alliance as a way of bringing these strands of work together and enabling us to focus on the joint crises we’re facing of the climate emergency and biodiversity loss.

"As an organisation which at its heart aims to get people outdoors and to engage with nature, we believe we have an important role in helping the public understand the issues and, importantly, look at what solutions there are. We feel many of these solutions are being clearly demonstrated at Mar Lodge today.”