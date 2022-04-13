Scale of Storm Arwen destruction revealed as claims to NFU Mutual pass £80m

Storm Arwen caused widespread damge with fallen trees bringing down powerlines.

The storm, which primarily hit Scotland, Northern Ireland and North-East England in November last year, was the most severe storm of 2021.

Winds of over 70mph were felt throughout the north of the United Kingdom, bringing down trees, damaging buildings, and resulting in widespread travel disruption.

The dangerous winds were compounded by freezing temperatures, snow, and localised flooding, which caused further damage and danger and made travel treacherous or impossible.

In the months after the devastating storm, NFU Mutual, which insures three quarters of the UK’s farms and thousands of rural homes and businesses, has been supporting around 8,000 customers who suffered loss at the hands of Storm Arwen.

Jon Bird, property claims manager at NFU Mutual, explained the impact of Storm Arwen on the insurer’s customers.

He said: “The unique nature of Storm Arwen and its concentration in exposed, rural areas meant that the countryside suffered significant damage.

“Our teams responded to hundreds of calls in the first few hours and have since supported around 8,000 customers with claims ranging from business losses, ruined farming equipment and damage to property caused by dangerous winds – including some cases where entire roofs were ripped from buildings.

“Thankfully, advanced warning meant we were able to activate our emergency response, getting loss adjusters to customers with structural damage to their properties, alternative accommodation to those who needed it, and emergency payments wherever possible."

Joe added: “Some repairs are still ongoing, and the total cost of the damage seen by NFU Mutual has exceeded £80 million, which goes to show the devastation such severe weather can cause.”