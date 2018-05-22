Storm damage still affecting Deeside bridges

Work is continuing to restore historic bridges in the Ballater area damaged by Storm Frank.

Polhollick and Cambus O’May were among the structures worst affected.

Work has been continuing to deal with the damage to Polhollick Bridge

Both were struck by trees, caravans and other debris being swept downriver.

Work on Polhollick has been ongoing for some time – a plan is in place to restore it to its former glory and some repairs have already been done.

Given its historic status, council officers have applied for listed building consent to undertake further work.

Officials will also prepare applications for other necessary consents and begin the procurement process for the repair work.

It is hoped a contract can be awarded by the end of June, with work to start on site in late July, to be completed by the middle of October.

Once this work is finished the authority will start to review repair options for the Cambus O’May Bridge,

Funding has also been identified to take forward Cambus O’May design work but is still required for the repairs.

Once an approach has been agreed and funding has been identified, the council will seek the necessary consents and procure the work, but this process could take a number of years.

Infrastructure services committee chair, Peter Argyle, also a local councillor. said: “The fact we are still seeing work to repair damage inflicted by Storm Frank reminds us just how significant an event that was, and the severe impact on Aberdeenshire’s infrastructure.

“I’m glad there’s a date for the completion of repairs to Polhollick and I know officers will also be working hard to ensure we can restore Cambus O’May Bridge at the earliest opportunity, given the complexities of the work.”

Marr area committee chair Moira Ingleby said: “Although they don’t form part of the roads network, both of these bridges are important to the local area in many ways.

“They are also part of the history of the area and it was a shock to see how badly both were damaged during Storm Frank, so many people will be pleased to hear that plans are progressing to bring both bridges back to their former glory.”