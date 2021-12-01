Views sought on capercaillie in Deeside through online survey

People in Deeside are being encouraged to share their views on capercaillie (Photo:Mark Hamblin)

It forms part of an area-specific research activity to identify ways Deeside residents and visitors could help to protect the bird.

If you live in, visit or work in Deeside and would like to share your views on protecting capercaillie in the area, you can do so by visiting www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Deesidecapercaillie

The Cairngorms Capercaillie Project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and led by the Cairngorms National Park Authority, is the coming together of a wider range of people in the Cairngorms National Park to help secure the long-term survival of capercaillie in the UK.

It’s possible that there are now less than 1,000 capercaillie left in the UK and almost all of them live in the Cairngorms National Park.

The project aims to identify the common ground in the Deeside area, which is home to a small and extremely vulnerable capercaillie population.

This population however is a genetic lifeline to the larger population in Strathspey.

Carolyn Robertson, Project Manager for the Cairngorms Capercaillie Project said: “Working with communities in Deeside is essential to securing the future of capercaillie in the UK.

"We have no predetermined plans for action in Deeside; We first want to identify the common ground around which action could be delivered.

"It’s important that we hear from as many people as possible, including people who know lots about capercaillie and people who don’t.”

Earlier this year, on behalf of the project, an objective third party interviewed 30 people in Deeside - from land managers to tourism and recreation businesses, to representatives of interest groups such as fieldsports and mountain biking.

The views shared through these interviews were used to shape the online survey.