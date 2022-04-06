Visitors asked to avoid water sports at Loch Kinord to protect birds

Loch Kinord at Muir of Dinnet Nature Reserve.

To avoid disturbing birds, people are being urged to stay off the water until after August 31, when the bird breeding season is over.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of people going out on the water in canoes, kayaks, inflatables and paddle-boards. Human activity on this small loch can disturb protected wildfowl like goldeneye, a globally threated species which has suffered severe population declines, and may lead to ducklings becoming separated from their parents and dying.

Monitoring data shows that early morning bird counts on the loch are significantly higher than those taken later in the day when visitors are present on the water. Following discussions with stakeholders, including recreational users, expert advice from ornithologists and support from Cairngorms National Park as the access authority, changes to the water access guidance were introduced last summer and this made a positive difference.

Goldeneye ducks on Loch Kinord. (Photo: Lorne Gill / NatureScot)

Gavin Clark, Tayside & Grampians operations manager, said: “We want everyone to have a wonderful time visiting the reserve, but we're asking people to remember that Muir of Dinnet is first and foremost a nature reserve, where we protect wildlife while balancing visitor needs.

“Our evidence shows that by limiting water access we reduce disturbance and help to conserve important bird species.

"This is an important step to enhance our habitats to allow our water birds the very best chance to pair up and raise their young.

“We hope our visitors will understand and follow this guidance throughout the breeding bird season, and we thank people for enjoying our reserve responsibly.”

There are signs placed at all main entry points to the nature reserve, as well as information on NatureScot’s website.

Visitors are also being asked to be aware of wildlife and be alert when walking dogs in nature reserves, or anywhere in the countryside.