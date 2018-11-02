Windfarm views deadline

The deadline is approaching for representations to a proposed windfarm project in Aberdeenshire.

Developers Coriolis Energy and Irish utility ESB have lodged an application for 26 turbines at Glendye, maintaining the project could deliver significant new additional onshore wind capacity.

The proposals, for an area around seven miles south west of Strachan and about a mile west of Fettercairn, have attracted opposition from local groups.

Among concerns, residents fear the impact the windfarm will have on local tourism, pointing to Clachnaben as one of the iconic hills of Aberdeenshire visited by more than 20,000 walkers every year.

The Save Clachnaben Group has highlighted that over 18 miles of track will need to be cut out of grade 1 peatland.

Group members claim it will release stored carbon into the atmosphere and destroy an ecosystem which supports golden eagles, water voles, salmon and pearl mussels.

There are also concerns that the drainage of the upland plateau could worsen the flash flooding already prevalent in the Feugh valley.

In its online consultation, the developers claim the project will bring clean, green renewable energy, community benefit and an offer of community shared ownership.

All representations should be made to the Scottish Government’s Consents Unit at representations@gov.scot or www.energyconsents.scot/register.aspx before the November 11 closing date.