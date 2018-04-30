Family’s tribute after road tragedy

A young pedestrian who died following a collision involving a car in Aberdeenshire has been described as having a “huge heart” by his family.

Mark Smith, 18, of Torphins, was struck by a red Volkswagen Polo around 10.15pm on Saturday.

It occurred on the A980 Alford to Torphins road at Craigievar Community Hall, Muir of Fowlis.

In a statement released through Police Scotland his family said: “Mark was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend and pal to so many.

“He had a huge heart, he was cheeky, funny and so loveable which made Mark great to be around.

“As a family we would like to thank everyone for all their support and loving and kind words about Mark.”

Police inquiries into the incident are continuing.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of the Road Policing Department said, “Our thoughts are with those involved in this tragic incident, as well as their relatives and friends.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet given their details to police to get in touch.

“I also appeal to anyone who may have dash cam or mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward.”