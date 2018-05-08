Fans urged to stay safe as Aberdeen welcomes Rangers to Pittodrie

With thousands of people expected at Pittodrie this evening to watch Aberdeen face Rangers, Police are urging the public to ensure everyone enjoys the match safely.

As with any large event in the North East plans have been underway with partners for several weeks to minimise any potential disruption. Officers ask that fans heading to the stadium plan their journey in advance, leave plenty of time to get there and for everyone to be aware that the city-centre and beach area will be busier than usual.

They want everyone to enjoy the game and ask that the public act responsibly to ensure the night is memorable for all the right reasons.

The Match Commander, Superintendent Innes Walker said: “I am well aware that the vast majority of fans will be there to enjoy the game, and as with any large sporting event in the city, plans and preparations have been underway with our partners for many weeks to minimise any potential disruption.

“Our priority is your safety before, during and after the match as well as the thousands of people who will be watching in pubs, bars and at home, so let me be clear that anti-social behaviour, violence or disorder of any kind will not be tolerated. Everyone has the right to enjoy a safe, trouble-free match and anyone who chooses to act illegally or inappropriately will be dealt with robustly. Retrospective investigations will also be conducted and offenders will be identified and arrested.

"Extra officers will be on duty across the North East and within the stadium tomorrow night as is the case with any event of this scale, with support from specialist resources including the dog unit and mounted branch. I would ask that everyone supports our officers on the ground as we make every effort to ensure everyone gets in and out of the stadium, and the city, safely.”

Officers would like to remind the public that those entering Pittodrie will be closely monitored for possession of alcohol or pyrotechnics of any kind. It is a condition of entry to the ground that fans allow themselves to be searched and those who refuse will be turned away by the club.

It is also illegal to drink alcohol in the street, in the stadium, or when travelling to and from the game on public transport. Those who attend the ground drunk will not be permitted entry.

Superintendent Walker added: "To those travelling into Aberdeen to watch the game, plan your journey in advance and leave plenty of time to get to the stadium. As well as working with officers from British Transport Police, Roads Policing officers will be patrolling the roads to minimise disruption and congestion on major routes. Please also be respectful of other passengers on public transport.

"Between us all, let’s make sure that all is being talked about the next day is the football on the pitch.”