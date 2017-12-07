Farewell to town co-ordinator Jan

Banchory’s town co-ordinator for the last six years is standing down.

Jan Leatham will leave the post at the end of the month.

A key part of her role has been to work through both Banchory and District Initiative (BDI) and Banchory Business Association (BBA) to try to improve communication between local organisations, arrange community events and provide a central point of contact.During her time as co-ordinator, she was closely involved with the Jubilee celebrations, the River Festival, the Christmas lights switch-on, the Banchory Fly newsletter, Farmers’ Market, Banchory Calendar and the visitbanchory.com website.

Jan also worked on the Creative Place Award application, the DUFI art project in Scott Skinner Square, the recent Banchory signage project, River Dee Radio and Number One, the community hub.

She was a familiar face on the Town Centre Improvement Team, made presentations to Banchory Community Council, attended ward forums and liaised with Aberdeenshire Council community planning officers.

Jan told the Piper this week: “Underlying all the bigger projects was a constant theme, how to communicate better with more people about the wealth of events and projects going on in this great town of ours.

“Three years ago we completely overhauled the town’s website to include an events portal and lots of information about the history of Banchory as well as details of shops, restaurants, accommodation and local clubs.

“As I result I regularly get emails from anyone and everyone, asking questions about whether we have a chipper, when the putting green opens or looking for information on old Banchory family connections.

“Whilst I sometimes don’t know the answer, I always know someone who does and can put them in touch.”

Over the years she has forged close links with many local shopkeepers and business owners.

She added: “Banchory is my adopted town, so doing a job like this has been a real privilege, getting to know it better and hopefully contributing to making ‘Banchory the Place to Be’.” At a recent meeting, business association members thanked Jan for her work as co-ordinator.