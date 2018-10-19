Farmer speaks out after BSE discovery

The farmer of the herd found with BSE in Aberdeenshire has issued a statement following yesterday's announcement.

Thomas Jackson, of Boghead Farm in Lumsden, said: "This has been a very difficult time for myself and my wife and we have found the situation personally devastating.

"We have built up our closed herd over many years and have always taken great pride in doing all the correct things. To find through the surveillance system in place that one of our cows has BSE has been heart breaking.

“Since this has happened we have been fully cooperating with all the parties involved and will continue to do so as we like everyone want to move forward and clear up this matter.

"The cohorts and offspring of the cow have now been identified and as a purely precautionary measure they will be slaughtered and tested in due course; again we are fully co-operating with all the parties with regards to this.”

Cattle veterinary experts believe that the case could have been caused by a genetic mutation, with no risk to animal or human health expected.