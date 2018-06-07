Fears over car parking review

A Banchory councillor is concerned about the impact a car parking management review will have on the town.

Councillor Ann Ross has questioned options laid out in the Aberdeenshire-wide evaluation and declared she can’t support them.

She has raised her fears after the issue was discussed at a recent meeting of Marr area committee.

The council review is currently out for consultation with area committees.

Members heard that various options are under consideration, including the removal of free periods, standardisation of free periods, increasing existing charging levels, extending charges in some form into more car parks in Aberdeenshire, and the review of hours of charging which vary across towns.

Councillor Ross said: “I recognise that Aberdeenshire Council is suffering from the Scottish Government’s austerity measures and that tough decisions are having to be made to save expenditure.

“However, having consulted with the local business community and listened to their views, I am concerned about the impact of this review on the town centre of Banchory and on businesses in the area. The local economy is still depressed following the oil and gas downturn and business rates fiasco.

“At a time when we are desperately trying to encourage footfall into all local businesses, a sensible and balanced approach needs to be taken to encourage the public to visit Banchory.”