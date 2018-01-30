Fire alert at Craigievar Castle

Crews have dealt with a small fire at Craigievar Castle.

They were alerted by the castle’s alarm system around 10.50am on Tuesday and an outbreak was discovered in the electrical panel in the shop area on the ground floor.

The fire was quickly put out and there is only minimal damage around the panel.

The National Trust for Scotland property near Alford is currently closed to visitors and no staff were in the building during the incident.

North East general manager Iain Hawkins said: “The fire was small and contained and has now been completely extinguished, with only minimal damage to the area around the electrical panel.

“Other than this very limited fire damage, the door lock had to be broken to enable access for the emergency services.

“We are very grateful for the speedy response of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”