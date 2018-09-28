Food event draws crowds

More than 3000 people visited the fourth Deeside Local Food Festival held recently at Cults Academy

From jams to jalapenos, cheese to chocolate and bread to bacon, food and drink producers from across the North-east were on hand to showcase their artisan wares.

A total of 62 produce stalls and food outlets took part in the event, 94% of whom were from the region.

At the heart of the day’s activities was an expanded local produce market, with around 50 stallholders taking part.

A delighted festival organiser, Rachel Gambro, said: “Once again we are delighted by the feedback we have received from both stallholders and visitors alike.

“Many of the food producers have commented on how engaged the customers were on the day and how keen they were to buy such fresh, locally sourced products.”