Foodbank’s festive delivery

Foodbank volunteers have been busy packing boxes with food and Christmas treats to be given to more than 200 recipients across south Aberdeenshire.

Around 70 boxes have been filled to cater for 104 adults and 101 children.

It follows a successful collection in the Banchory Tesco store at the start of December, which saw just under 1400 kilograms of food and more than £240 donated over the three days.

Fiona Graham, who has responsibility for food collections at Aberdeenshire South Foodbank, praised people who had made donations.

She said: “Local people have been very generous, not only at Christmas, but also throughout the year, by putting donations of food in the collections boxes in Tesco, Morrisons and the Co-op.

“Their generosity has meant we are well stocked to keep us going into 2019.

“We’ve had great support from individuals, families, schools, firms and supermarkets, giving both food and money.”

The Foodbank, which is based in the old Fire Station behind Banchory West Church, works closely with organisations, such as Social Services, Citizens’ Advice Bureau, Home Start, Magpie and No 1 Community Cafe.

The charity, which was established in 2013, covers a wide area from the western limits of Aberdeen, Deeside as far as Braemar, and from Strathdon to coastal towns and villages across the Mearns.