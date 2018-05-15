Former Banchory lad gets Hookz into TV

A former Banchory lad turned inventor has become a success on a new TV show.

Airline pilot Mike Channon secured the support of three large retailers with his product ‘TabletHookz’ on Channel 4 series – ‘Buy It Now’ hosted by Brian Conley.

Mike (44), who attended both Banchory Primary School and the academy, now lives in from Derbyshire and had just 90 seconds to pitch his product to an audience of 100 shoppers.

If the audience like a product they turn their light green to show their interest to buy.

Following a round of questions and answers Mike had several green lights and went on to face the retailers on the show.

He told us: “The idea behind TabletHookz came about when going on our first family holiday. A lot of airlines no longer have in-flight entertainment on short or medium haul flights, so we’d taken iPads to keep the kids entertained on the flight.

“The problem was they didn’t want to hold their iPads and there just isn’t that much room with the trays down - there had to be a way I could mount their iPads to the back of the seat in-front without the need for the tray to be down”.

Mike said: “Brian asked the question of each retailer ‘Do you want to place an order for Mike’s TabletHookz ?’ – it seemed like a very long pause before the first retailer, Zak from PrezzyBox.com went green placing an order for 200 units.

“I was so happy to have secured a retailer and then it was on to Nina from Clas Ohlson, another long pause and then another green light for 500 units this time.

“At this point I was trying not to smile like a Cheshire cat and remain calm - I was over the moon, and thinking it couldn’t get much better.

“Then Ken from JML hit the green and placed an initial order for 1,000 units saying he wants to get serious volume going and get the product into bricks and mortar retailers.”

The audience and retailers placed combined orders with a retail value of £34,183 – which Mike is happy to admit is not bad for a 90-second pitch.

He continued: “It was a great way to launch our product after a very humble crowdfunding start, which failed first time around. We’re now selling lots and getting enquires from airlines too with an interest in selling the product on-board. It seems the sky may not be the limit!”

You can found out more details on the new product at TabletHookz.com