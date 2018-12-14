Fraser is a festive winner

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has congratulated the winner of his Christmas card competition on a visit to a local school.

Pupils from across the constituency were invited to enter the contest to design the MP’s greeting card this festive season.

The winning artwork from Fraser Barker, from Aboyne Primary, will be on the front of the 2018 card, with the two runners-up on the back.

Second placed entries were by Ryszard Pawlukiewicz, from Ballater Primary, and Leah Tait, from Marykirk Primary.

The cards, signed by Mr Bowie, will be distributed to hundreds of people around the world this Christmas, including Prime Minister Theresa May.

Speaking after his visit, Mr Bowie said: “There were so many great entries to the competition – it was very difficult to select winners.

“I thought that Fraser’s entry stood out, with a brilliant design of a Christmas tree with trunks either side of it.

“I was delighted to visit the school in Aboyne and congratulate Fraser personally.”

He added: “This card will be sent to people in all parts of the world, including to Theresa May, so there will be a huge audience for the work of the winner and runners-up.

“I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank everyone who entered the competition and made my decision to pick a winner so difficult.”