Fresh images of missing teenager

New CCTV images have been released of missing teenager Liam Smith.

Liam, 16, has not been seen since Saturday when he boarded a 202 Stagecoach bus in Aberdeen for Deeside and is now thought to have got off in Banchory.

Missing teenager Liam Smith. Picture: Police Scotland.

Police inquiries are focused on the town.

They said the footage from Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre shows 6ft 4in Liam’s “distinct gait”.

Chief Inspector Martin Mackay said: “Our last confirmed sighting of Liam is at the bus station in Aberdeen on Saturday, November 17, and we are continuing to urge anyone who was in that area or who was on the 1.11pm 202 bus to Deeside to contact us.

“The bus would have made a number of stops at towns and villages including Cults, Peterculter, Drumoak, Crathes and Banchory and we are urging anyone who may have got on the bus at any of these stops or was perhaps meeting someone off the bus and saw Liam to contact us.

“Saturday was a busy day in sport with the Scotland v South Africa rugby match and also Scotland playing Albania in the UEFA Nations League.

“We would hope that people may have an enhanced memory of their plans that day and if they were travelling in or out of Aberdeen City Centre they might remember seeing Liam.

“We know Liam is interested in sport and has played football with Westdyke, Banks o’Dee, Dyce Boys Club, Culter Boys Club and Glentanar.

“It might have been that Liam was planning to meet friends or spoke to someone about the upcoming games and we would urge anyone who was in touch with him to contact police.”

Police activity is focusing on the Raemoir Road area of Banchory with the aim of establishing that the Westhill Academy pupil got off the bus there.

Chief Inspector Mackay added: “Naturally Liam’s family is extremely concerned and we just want to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.”