Games success leads to boost for groups

Community groups across Deeside are benefitting thanks to the popularity of last year’s Aboyne Highland Games, which celebrated its 150th anniversary with a visit from the Queen.

The event annually grants around £1,000 to local organisations, however, this year £6,000 is being distributed in order to support more voluntary bodies.

In the Year of Young People, five of the groups receiving grants deliver services that benefit children and young people.

Two groups, 2nd Aboyne Brownies and Archway Aberdeen, will each receive £250. Windfalls of £500 will be given to Aberdeen Mountain Rescue, Aberdeen Street Pastors, Aboyne Football Club, Aboyne Gymnastics and Trampoline Club, Aboyne Primary School Parent Council, Mid Deeside Day Centre, Cromar Seniors Association, Glen Tanar Charitable Trust and Praesmohr Nursing Home Residents Amenity Fund.

The largest donation, £1,000, goes to Aboyne Playgroup in recognition of its important role in the community.

This year’s Games will be on Saturday, August 4.