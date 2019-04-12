Gardening club stalwart remembered

Family and friends of a leading figure in Banchory Gardening Club have donated a trophy in her memory.

Dorinda Adam died last September during the weekend of the annual show.

Dorinda Adam's family and friends donated the trophy to in celebration of her life

She had co-ordinated the event for three years and assisted for the three previous years.

Now her huge contribution to the community will be remembered through a quaich presented to the club.

Dorinda also took an active part in her own class exhibits and shared in all the activities and encouraged new and existing members with her delightful and friendly manner.

She had been a resident of Banchory for around 10 years and was involved in many local activities such as the Talking Newspaper and the charity Save the Children.

The trophy was accepted on behalf of the club by Rebeccah Stripling and Etta Hayward.

Rebeccah said: “Dorinda always gave 110% to the gardening club, not just in the show but helping organise the schedule of events, campaigning for new members and she was always busy in the kitchen helping with teas after evening talks. She was an amazing person.”