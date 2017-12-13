Generous shoppers support foodbank

Aberdeenshire South Foodbank (ASFB) has praised the response to a recent food collection at Tesco’s Banchory store.

Over three days it took in one and a quarter tonnes of food and toiletries, and donations amounting to nearly £100.

ASFB’s donations co-ordinator Fiona Graham said: “We are well-supported throughout the year by very generous shoppers.

“For this appeal we had a selective list of specific items which were running low of in our storeroom.

“The targeting of particular items is very helpful, as it reduces the items we currently have in surplus.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the collection, and are ready to make up festive boxes for local people in need in the lead up to Christmas.”

ASFB is part of the Trussell Trust foodbank network, which reports that 90% of food given out at trust outlets nationwide is donated by the public, highlighting the importance of local communities in donating.

The Banchory store is open every Wednesday and Friday from 1–3 pm in the annexe on Mount Street, next to Banchory West Church.