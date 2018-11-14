Glenbuchat Hall nominated for top traditional music award

Glenbuchat Hall is in the running for a top award.

It has been nominated in the Venue of the Year category at the next month’s MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.

The aim of the awards is to highlight Scotland’s traditional music in all of its forms and create a high profile for the music, and music industry.

Glenbuchat is into the final four nominations so is appealing for public votes.

To support its nomination, visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Scotstrad2018.

A spokesperson said: “This would be fantastic for us, for everyone who has played here and who will play here in the future, and for all of you who have come through our door.