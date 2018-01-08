Global award for local businessman

An Aberdeenshire man has been honoured for his work over 25 years in transforming the way energy topics are taught in schools.

Businessman Colin Black has received the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) International Distinguished Service Award.

Mr Black, from Lyne of Skene, is managing director of international company Carjon-NRG Ltd.

He was recognised for the instrumental role he has played in organising technical events and encouraging pupils to take an interest in STEM subjects and careers in the oil and gas sector globally.

Part of this has seen him help drive forward the adoption of Energy4Me (SPE’s global STEM programme) in the Scottish schools curriculum.

Mr Black, a member of SPE Aberdeen section, said: “I am just a volunteer surrounded by a great team who make a real difference “Inspiring the Next Generation” around the world. It is a huge honour to receive this recognition from my peers.”

Ian Phillips, chairman of SPE Aberdeen, said: “It was a great moment for us all when Colin’s commitment was recognised.”