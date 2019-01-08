Government promotion for local MP

A local politician has spoken of his “great privilege” at a fresh promotion in the UK Government.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie was elected in the snap General Election of 2017.

It saw Scotland return a total of 13 Scottish Conservative members to the Commons.

Mr Bowie has now been appointed as a Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Prime Minister - a role which is 112 years old.

He will join incumbent PPS Seema Kennedy in meeting MPs when Theresa May is unavailable, assisting Mrs May with preparations for Prime Minister’s Questions, and liaising with her parliamentary party.

Previous post-holders include now defence secretary Gavin Williamson, former Prime Minister Lord Dunglass, and Major Charles Lyell of Forfarshire.

Mr Bowie said: “It is a great honour and huge privilege to be given the responsibility of working for the offices of the Prime Minister.

“This year may be the most important in our nation’s history for a generation.

“I believe only the Conservatives can obtain the best possible Brexit, while honouring the result of the 2016 referendum.”

“I look forward to both of Scotland’s governments working together to ensure that we have a Brexit that works for the whole UK.”

Mr Bowie’s appointment follows ten months as PPS to Matt Hancock and then Jeremy Wright at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.