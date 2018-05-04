Harry takes a trip down memory lane

A Cults man was caught up in a bit of wartime nostalgia on a recent visit to Grampian Transport Museum in Alford.

Harry Golding, 97, was stunned to see a Rolls Royce Merlin engine, which were fitted to Hurricanes, Spitfires and Lancaster Bombers.

Harry was sent to India when war broke out and maintained aero engines.

The engineer was part of a team refurbishing the huge 24-litre V12 engines every 300 flying hours to ensure they were giving maximum performance and were reliable.

Museum curator Mike Ward said: “Harry was clearly emotionally affected by the museum’s Merlin.

“He was quick to point out the various parts and explained that during the rebuilds any parts showing wear were replaced and standards were very high.

“The rebuilt engines were then bench tested with oil and fuel consumption carefully measured to ensure they could sustain their combat time. The noise, according to Harry, was incredible.”

The museum’s Merlin is owned by TV presenter, author, motorcycle racer and truck mechanic, Guy Martin, and is one of his prized possessions.