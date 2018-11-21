Have you seen Honey?

A Banchory family is appealing for help in finding their pet dog.

One-year-old Honey went missing during a walk on Saturday and was last seen running into Crathes Castle estate,

Ali Grahamslaw said there had been two possible sightings of the Patterdale/Border Terrier cross but extensive searches had failed to trace her.

The mother-of-four explained: “We were walking in the woods when Honey saw three deer and ran after them.

“We could hear her barking but couldn’t see her.

“My four boys are all really missing her and trying to come up with ways to find her.”

Honey has a green tartan collar and black harness. She has an ID tag with her name and phone number and is microchipped.

Ali added: “Everyone locally is working so hard to find her and my thanks goes out to all of them.

“My hope is that someone kind has taken her in to keep her warm after such a horrible spell of weather.”