Have your say on changes to off street parking

Members of the public can now have a say on changes to off street parking in Aberdeenshire, which are out for consultation.

The Public Consultation for 'The Aberdeenshire Council (Off-Street Parking) Order, 2019' is live until Monday, April 15.

The new Off-Street Parking Order has material changes to the terms and conditions of off-street parking.

Full details of the proposals are in the draft order which, together with a statement of the Council’s reasons for proposing to make the order, is available online here.

Anyone wishing to object should submit details of the grounds for objection on the website until Monday, April 15.

Objections should state the name and address of the objector, the matters to which they relate and the grounds on which they are made.

Alternatively they may be made in writing to Head of Service, Legal and Governance, Woodhill House, Westburn Road, Aberdeen, AB16 5GB.

Objections will be acknowledged once the objection period has lapsed. They will then be investigated and a response sent back advising of the findings.

Objections and responses are expected to be reported to the Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee on June 20.

Information is available online here to help inform and advise the consultation process - and the implementation at a later date.