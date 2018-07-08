Having a ball for local charity

Deeside’s Summer Marquee Ball celebrated its 21st birthday in style.

The fundraising social gathering held recently at Raemoir House was attended by more than 330 guests.

The company assembles on the Raemoir House lawn

This year’s ball was in aid of CLAN Cancer Support and the amount raised will be announced soon.

Logan Sangster, one of the organisers, said: “In a time of uncertainty with the local economy, it has been difficult to get the same lever of sponsorship and support, but here in Banchory, and in the Shire, we have a great community spirit.

“People rally round to back our local events, and we would like to thank one and all for their continued support by means of cash donations, items for the raffle and auction and their sponsorships.”

The summer ball has raised more than £400,000 since it began.