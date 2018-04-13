Care home residents getting more active

Residents from Allachburn Care Home in Aboyne are benefiting from a new Care Inspectorate improvement programme to boost physical activity for older people.

Care About Physical Activity (CAPA) involves residents enjoying additional opportunities to move more.

Level 4 personal trainer Danielle Dutton visits the home to work with the residents and has seen a huge improvement in Betty Aitken who turned 100 years old in February of this year.

Betty has significantly improved strength and balance through working with dumb bells and therabands.

She can now walk further, feels steadier, has reduced her falls and also reports a marked improvement in her emotional and mental wellbeing.

Danielle says: “I’ve been working with Betty for about a year now. As well as increased flexibility, Betty’s personal care has also improved.

“She is now able to do things for herself which she wasn’t able to do before. She can get into bed much more easily and can now get in and out of the car.

“Betty loves feeling more independent. She can even reach her hands around her back!”