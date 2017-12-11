Festive drink driving campaign warns ‘just one’ drink is one too many

Drivers in Scotland are being reminded that there is zero tolerance for ‘just one’ drink before driving.

A new festive awareness campaign from the Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland (part of Transport Scotland) reinforces that when it comes to drink driving, ‘the best approach is none’, as well as highlighting the consequences of being found guilty of drink driving.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson launched the month-long enforcement and awareness campaign with Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone and Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle. Police Scotland’s enforcement campaign will see even more patrols on Scotland’s roads throughout December.

Last year one in 30 drivers stopped during the festive season was over the legal limit, compared with one in 35 motorists drink driving over the same period in previous year.

Mr Matheson, said: “Unfortunately there is a persistent minority of drivers who continue to ignore the law. These people are not only risking their own lives and licences, but are risking the safety of other road users and pedestrians by drinking and driving.

“This campaign reinforces that drink driving is unacceptable and, if you get caught, you will get a minimum 12-month driving ban, a criminal record for a lengthy period and a substantial fine.

“Furthermore, a drink driving conviction can have significant social and employment consequences.”

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone, added: “Police Scotland has a zero tolerance policy on drink driving and over the festive period we will be increasing our activity to ensure those risk takers are removed from the road.

“We’re urging people to plan ahead – think about how you’re going to get home before you go out, and don’t forget about any journeys you’ll make the morning after.”

For more information see dontriskit.info or the Road Safety Scotland Facebook and Twitter (@roadsafetyscot) pages.

Drink driving - key messages

• There is zero tolerance for drink driving.

• More than 20,000 drivers are stopped by the police every month.

• Even if you’re slightly over the limit, in the eyes of the law you are still a drunk driver and a criminal – there’s no grey area.

• You’ll face an automatic 12-month ban, a criminal record, an unlimited fine, and could even go to prison for up to six months. The vehicle forfeiture scheme means that, in some cases, your car can be seized and crushed.

• Think about how you’re going to get home before you head out – and remember to consider any journeys the morning after.