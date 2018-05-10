MSP supports charity’s call

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has backed calls to improve the lives of those with terminal illness.

Good Death Week from May 14 to 20 promotes a society where people can be open about death and bereavement.

Marie Curie supports people living with a terminal illness, their families and carers.

The charity is encouraging people to think about the care they would want at the end of their life and how society can make a difference.

It has launched a free information resource, You Matter, at mariecurie.org.uk/youmatter.

This covers the creation of a Power of Attorney, letting loved ones know personal wishes, and planning ahead to record the type and location of care wanted.

Mr Burnett said: “Most people don’t like to think about end-of-life care, for themselves or family members.

“But anyone who has supported family and friends throughout will know that how we die is as important as how we live.

“There is only one chance to give loved ones the send-off they deserve.

“I support Marie Curie in helping people understand this, and how to make sure support is there when it can be needed so badly.”

Susan Lowes, of the charity, said: “It is so important that everyone gets the care they need but sadly one in four people in Scotland aren’t getting that care.

“We launched You Matter to empower people to play their part in improving end of life care.”