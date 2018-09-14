Holyrood backs cancer campaign

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett and Scottish Parliament colleagues have raised a cup to the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Putting politics aside, Mr Burnett joined Janice Preston, Macmillan Head of Services in Scotland for the charity’s flagship fundraising campaign.

Last year, thousands of people across the UK took part in a coffee morning event, raising around £27 million for Macmillan.

And the total raised by the event since it began in 1991 will pass the £200 million mark this year.

Mr Burnett said: “The official day for World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is Friday, September 28, but you can hold your own event at a time to suit you.

“It couldn’t be more simple to get involved and help people with cancer live life as fully as they can.”

Visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee to find a venue near you.