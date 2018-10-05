Holyrood profile for BPA

Banchory Paths Association (BPA) members recently attended the Scottish Parliament after being nominated in volunteer awards.

BPA was one of four nominees across Scotland for the Community Path Group of the Year title in the Paths for All Volunteers Awards.

Although the group missed out on the top accolade, the six representatives were proud to come fourth out of a dozen shortlisted.

Paths for All is a Scottish-registered charity that champions walking, especially through the development, improvement and maintenance of footpaths.

The work is done by many local volunteer groups such as BPA.

Group members met Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett at Holyrood and discussed their projects.

Mr Burnett said: “Having worked with Banchory Paths Association for many years, it was a delight to welcome them to the Scottish Parliament for the volunteer awards and hear about upcoming projects around Banchory.”

BPA has been replacing muddy tracks at Burnett Park with all-weather paths.

Paths for All chief officer Ian Findlay said: “The volunteers are the engine that drives what we do and the success of what we have.”

BPA membership is free and new volunteers are welcome.

Contact membership secretary Paul Evans at bpabanchorycommittee@gmail.com. Its Facebook page is

https://www.facebook.com/banchorypathsassociation/.