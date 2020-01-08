Hotelier’s praise for fire crews

A Deeside hotelier has praised emergency services for preventing the spread of a fire from a row of chalets to the main complex.

The blaze broke out in the grounds of the Glen Lui Hotel in Ballater last Friday evening.

Owner Graham Wood has thanked the emergency services for their “professionalism” on the night and a neighbour who raised the alarm.

A block of chalet-style rooms was substantially damaged in the outbreak which happened at around 9pm.

The accommodation was empty at the time.

Mr Wood and his wife Gillian bought the Glen Lui Hotel in Invercauld Road last June.

He said: “It is thanks to the quick reporting of the fire by a neighbour and the excellent work by firefighters from several stations across the area that this fire was contained to the freestanding block and didn’t reach the main building, the many mature trees on site nor any neighbouring properties.

“I would like to thank the fire service and police on site on Friday for their professionalism.”

The couple are currently exploring different options for the property.

Meanwhile, an investigation is under way into the cause of the fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.51pm on Friday, January 3, to reports of a fire within a lodge at Invercauld Road, Ballater.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire.

“There were no reported casualties.

“Crews left after making the area safe.”

Units from Ballater, Aboyne, Crathie and Braemar, along with a water machine from Stonehaven, were called out to the incident.

Crews worked for several hours at the scene.

Commenting on the incident, local councillor Geva Blackett said: “This is a terrible blow for the Glen Lui owners but thank goodness no one was hurt and thank goodness we have people in our communities who sign up to be retained fire fighters and do such a wonderful job in our communities.”