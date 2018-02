Fire crews have dealt with a house blaze in Banchory.

They were called to a two-storey property in the town’s Oak Tree Avenue just after 7.30am on Thursday.

No one was injured.

A spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.36am to reports of a house fire.

“Operations control mobilised four fire appliances to a two-storey dwelling at Oak Tree Avenue, Banchory, where firefighters extinguished the fire.

“There are no casualties.”