Initiative for older people

An initiative is under way which is aimed at older people across Deeside.

young@heart❤deeside is a new network connecting the communities of Aboyne, Ballater and Braemar and specifically aimed at older people living in rural locations.

The network will be launched at three community events later this month.

The first will be on April 17 in Victory Hall, Aboyne, from 10.30-noon, the second on April 18 at the Victoria and Albert Halls in Ballater, from 10.30-noon, and the following day at The Sheiling in Braemar, again from 10.30-noon.

Local people are being asked to come along for a coffee and a chat whether they are involved in groups or clubs at the moment, or want to become part of them.

Organiser Aileen Longino said it was important for everyone to feel included, regardless of where they stay.

She added: “young@❤heart deeside is a very exciting initiative aimed at older people who want to get involved in the community or reconnect with other villages.

“People never stop learning or having fun and why should they.”

Aileen continued: “We aim to help them do this through tapping into existing events, festivals and groups while looking at new innovation for Deeside.

“We want everybody to feel included no matter where they live.”