Inspirational lecture to challenge preconceptions around childbirth

An upcoming professorial lecture at Robert Gordon University (RGU) will encourage attendees to think about childbirth in a different way, uniting society around the humanness of this one experience we all have in common.

Professor Susan Crowther, Professor of Midwifery at RGU’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, will deliver a public lecture on Wednesday, June 13, titled ‘Towards an Ecology of Birth’.

The free event, which will take place at RGU’s Garthdee campus, is part of a series of professorial lectures introduced by the university where a number of its experts discuss topical research issues.

Professor Crowther has worked across the globe in midwifery practice, education, service development, leadership and research, in a career spanning more than 30 years in healthcare, including 25 years in midwifery.

She currently sits on a number of national working groups supporting the development of educational standards for future midwives across the UK and is a member of the International Confederation of Midwives Research Standing Committee.

Her lecture will explore many aspects and qualities in and around childbirth, including what comes into play at each birth, how to enable positive birth experiences for all involved and the optimal ways of setting up a maternity service.

Speaking ahead of her upcoming lecture, Professor Crowther said: “One thing we all have in common is that we have all been to at least one birth. As such, birth touches us all individually and collectively – whatever our work, social and family lives, wherever we live and whatever cultural and ethnic orientation we identify with.

“My hope is that attendees will come to think afresh about the contextual realities of childbirth, beyond contemporary debates about type of birth and place of birth, as well as the often cited fear and risk discourse that surrounds each birth.

“In thinking anew and challenging any dichotomy, we can have a more open and unbounded approach that unites all of us around the humanness that lies at the heart of each birth.”

The lecture will take place in the Sir Ian Wood Building at RGU’s Garthdee campus. It will begin at 6pm and will be followed by light refreshments.

The find out more information or to book a place at the lecture, please email professorial.lectures@rgu.ac.uk.