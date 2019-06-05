Investment in the River Dee

The management of the River Dee catchment is a never-ending task and one which at different times, demands a lot of resources.

Over many years, the Dee and District Salmon Fishery Board (DDSFB) and River Dee Trust (RDT) have established an excellent track record of delivering habitat enhancement projects throughout the catchment.

River Dee Trust volunteers planting trees

But the scale of the task means that the Board and the Trust are often forced to draw on the support and goodwill of a wide range of people and organisations.

In recent years, the level of support, particularly following Storm Frank, has been tremendous.

More recently the Trust were joined by a team of volunteers from Aberdeen Standard Investments to plant trees at Glen Ey as part of their Global Volunteering Day.

Those taking part had a great day planting over 600 native trees along the Water of Ey. The Trust was grateful to Mar Estate and Woodland Trust Scotland for their support with this vital work.

There are many opportunities to volunteer with the Trust, on a variety of projects throughout the year. Training is provided to all volunteers and volunteering is a great way of connecting with the environment.

For more info tel: 01339 880411 or by email to info@riverdee.org.