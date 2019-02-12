Keeping young at heart in Deeside

The network for older people in Aboyne, Ballater and Braemar recently held a get-together which was hailed a great success,

Young@Heart Deeside welcomed members and friends to the New Year, New You event held in the Victory Hall, Aboyne.

Despite heavy snowfall, organisers were delighted by the turnout, which included enthusiasts from as far afield as Tarland and Lumphanan.

They took part in a number of taster sessions as part of the New Year initiative including feel good arts and crafts, music and movement, Indian head massage, STEPS for Excellence with Community Learning and Development, reflexology and guided walks.

The popular E-bikes sessions will be rearranged for a time when the weather improves.

Organiser Aileen Longino said: “It was fantastic to see so many people turn up despite the heavy snow.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves taking part in something new and the feedback has been excellent.

“We will now put together programmes based on what members want.”

She added: “During coffee and lunch it was lovely to see so many people chatting with new friends.

“The aim of our network is to encourage members to get out and about and meet new and old friends.”

Anyone requiring more information on how to get involved can email membership@youngatheartdeeside.org.uk or visit the website www.youngatheartdeeside.org.uk.