Leanne’s walk in memory of her dad

The daughter of a Deeside man who died from motor neurone disease is undertaking a fundraising walk in his memory.

Leanne Barclay-Brennan will travel the West Highland Way to raise cash to promote awareness of the condition.

Sandy Barclay during his time as Ballater Golf Club secretary

Her father, Sandy Barclay, from Ballater, passed away in 2008 aged 60.

Leanne, 47, who lived in the village for around 15 years, hopes to cover the near-100 mile trail over five days from October 5.

She is aiming to raise around £2000 for MND research.

Leanne, who now lives in Arrochar on the West Coast, and her father regularly went hiking and had planned to walk the West Highland Way but due to his health, never managed it.

Sandy Barclay was a secretary of Ballater Golf Club

She told the Piper: “Dad was and still is my inspiration.

“He was a very strong-minded, brave and big-hearted man, who would help anyone out if he could.

“His determination helped him cope with the symptoms of MND and he showed nothing but true grit and strength throughout his ill health.

“We did a lot of walking together and talked of doing the West Highland Way but never got around to it due to his health, hence my reason for choosing to do it.

“I’ll be thinking of him as always and he’ll help me get over any hurdles along the way. I feel I’ll be walking in his footsteps.”

Leanne’s husband, Andy, will meet her each night and they will eat and sleep in their camper van.

Her mum Lindsay still lives in Ballater and Sandy, who was a keen golfer, was secretary of Ballater Golf Club.

He was a committed fundraiser and once walked the West Highland Way.

After being diagnosed with MND at 54, he set up a golf event at Ballater to raise funds, helping to acccumulate tens of thousands of pounds for MND and heightening awareness.

Leanne said: “Towards the end, as his health deteriorated, he was introduced to the Euan MacDonald Centre and took a great interest in their work.

“Dad eventually asked the Charitable Chiels to help him with his golf day and they and mum continue to put a lot of effort in to keep it going in his memory.”

Players compete for the Sandy Barclay Jug, which was donated by the Chiels.

Leanne will be raising money for the Edinburgh University research centre, which seeks to improve the lives of patients with MND.

Donations can be made to her JustGiving page.