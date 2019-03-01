Legal go-ahead for Kingsford

Aberdeen’s new £50 million stadium plans have been given the legal go-ahead, after a judge ruled against objectors.

The 20,000 seater development at Kingsford, near Westhill, has been opposed by the No Kingsford Stadium group, which challenged the planning decision by Aberdeen City Council.

A three-day judicial review took place in January and a ruling by Lord Tyre was issued today.

Aberdeen FC chairman Stewart Milne said: “The outcome of the judicial review is welcome news for the club, the council and wider region.

“Following today’s decision, we will reach out to the whole community, even those who have objected to the plans, so that we can work positively with them to deliver a community sports hub that meets their aspirations, best-in-class football training facilities and, ultimately, a stadium that the whole region can be proud of.”

The No Kingsford Stadium group has 21 days in which to appeal.

Construction work at the site got under way last summer.