Leys Group donation to local charity

Leys Group has donated more than £2,000 to Banchory-based Forget Me Not Club after a Bancon Homes employee won a dancing competition in aid of the charity’s work in dementia support.

Julie Goddard, marketing manager with the housebuilder, volunteered to enter the Strictly Come Prancing competition, dedicating her weekends to dance lessons and rehearsals leading up to the event.

Julie and her dance partner John I’Anson raised more than £2100 for Forget Me Not, the chosen charity of Leys Group, Bancon Homes’ parent company.

Leys employees will be taking part in various fundraising events throughout the year to raise money for the Deeside charity, which provides vital support and activities for those living with dementia, their families and carers.

Lesley Fletcher, development manager at Forget Me Not Club, said: “We are, once again, truly humbled by the help and support we have received and how everyone involved, from sponsors to dancers, throw themselves into Strictly.

“This donation will help us to continue to challenge stigma and unnecessary limitations and strive to enable people to continue to be who they are, to enjoy what they have always enjoyed, whether that is biking or baking.”