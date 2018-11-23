Liam’s family ‘clinging to hope’

The family of missing teenager Liam Smith say they are “clinging to hope” as a search continues in the Banchory area.

Liam, 16, was last seen on Saturday and is thought to have bought a ticket on the Stagecoach 202 service to Raemoir Road.

The backpack image released by police

His mother Alix said in a statement issued through police: “As each day passes we are becoming more and more desperate to find Liam.

“We are literally clinging to the hope that he is out there somewhere taking shelter.

“Not knowing where Liam is, is just so painful for us and we just want to find him safe.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared the social media appeals, to those people who have phoned the police with potential sightings of Liam, and to the many comments and kind words that have been posted.

“We are really grateful for all of the help and it really does bring us comfort to know that so many people are thinking of Liam and are trying to help us find him.”

She added: “I would appeal again to anyone who may have seen Liam to come forward.

“Are you friends with Liam and heard from him in the past few days? Has he ever mentioned a particular spot to you that he might want to go?

“Please know that he is not in trouble - we just want him home.”