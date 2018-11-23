Liam Smith: Search widens

Efforts to trace missing teenager Liam Smith have been extended in Deeside.

Searches have been taking place between Banchory and Crathes and kayak teams have also been scouring the Dee between Banchory and Aberdeen.

Liam, 16, has been missing since last Saturday when he boarded a Stagecoach 202 service in Aberdeen and is understood to have travelled to Banchory.

Inquiries on Wednesday and Thursday focused on the town.

Liam’s mother Alix says they are “clinging to hope” that he is safe.

Meanwhile, Chief Inspector Martin Mackay, who is leading the inquiry, has appealed directly to Liam to let someone know that he is safe.

He said: “Your family wants you home, your friends want you home and many, many members of the public who don’t even know you but care about you want you home safely.

“Please, please call the police, a friend or family member or someone you can trust to tell them you are OK.

“ We are speaking to your family every day to give them updates and they are desperate for you to come home.”