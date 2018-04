A Ballater butcher’s special products for the summer have been recognised at national awards.

HM Sheridan had success in the recent Craft Butcher Awards evaluation for beefburgers, speciality burgers and own cured bacon.

The products were judged at Forth Valley College, Stirling.

Sheridan received a silver award for its Angus Burger, Lochnagar Burger, Venison, Juniper and Cranberry Burger and Game Burger.