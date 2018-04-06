Local girl Lindsay takes to the HMT stage in Hairspray

A young Deeside woman returned to the local stage recently to play a part in the musical comedy Hairspray.

Lindsay Atherton, 25, covered the roles of Tammy and Penny in the production at His Majesty’s Theatre.

A former Aboyne Academy pupil, Lindsay was a student at the Deeside Dance School from the age of four and at 16 won a scholarship to the prestigious Dance School of Scotland in Glasgow.

She was awarded a scholarship to study at Arts Educational in London and has performed in Cats in the West End and Blackpool, and Starlight Express in the Starlight Theatre, Bochum, Germany.