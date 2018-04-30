Local hotel’s culinary delight

A luxury Deeside hotel is celebrating success in national awards.

Douneside House in Tarland won the the coveted Hotel Chef of the Year award at the recent Scottish Hotel Awards.

The hotel was also named Scotland’s Fine Dining Hotel of the Year.

Its head chef, David Butters, was delighted with his accolade.

David, 35, said: “Taking the Hotel Chef of the Year award back to Aberdeenshire to share with the team will be a great moment.

“We all put time, effort and dedication into our cuisine, creating an innovative menus, including a six course Tasting Menu and we’ve recently launched a new, exclusive Dining Club. I couldn’t have won the award without the support of my incredible team.”

Douneside also won the North East regional awards in the Boutique Hotel, Country House Hotel, Family Hotel, Fine Dining Hotel and Small Country Hotel categories.

‘People of Excellence’ included Marcel Wassen, nominated for General Manager of the Year; Cameron Smith, for Hotel Sous Chef of the Year; Carolanne Duncan, in the Housekeeper of the Year nominations; and Joseph Harte, nominated for Pastry Chef of the Year.

Marcel said: “‘Douneside House is a very special country house hotel. To receive such recognition for our outstanding restaurant at the Scottish Hotel Awards is a triumph.”

Run by the not-for-profit MacRobert Trust, Douneside House opened its doors in June, 2016, following major renovation.