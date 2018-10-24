Lonach Gathering roll of honour

The success of this year’s Lonach Highland Gathering and Games was celebrated recently when around 120 people packed the Lonach Hall for the annual Highland Ball.

The black-tie event, organised by the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, acknowledged the achievements of competitors.

Trophies were presented to the winners by Lady Kerry Forbes, wife of Sir James Forbes, patron of the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society.

The Dent Memorial Cup for putting the light stone and the Glen Lewis Cup for throwing the light hammer were won by Ryan Stuart, from Strathdon.

On behalf of the Wallace men, Ryan also collected the Dr Reid Memorial Trophy after the men won the society relay race.

The Forbes men won the tug o’ war contest and Darren Smith and Calum Youngson – representing the Forbes men – collected the J Forbes Memorial Trophy

James Stuart, from Kildrummy, was presented with the McHardy Bowl having been judged at the gathering to be the best dressed Highlander who is a member of the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society.

The Sir John Forbes Memorial Trophy for the best dressed Highlander aged 25 years and under, and the Innes Family Trophy for the best dressed Highlander – both of which are competed for by society and non-society members – were won by society member Paul Stuart, from Insch.

Emma Anderson, from Strathdon, won the Junior Lonach Trophy, awarded for the most points gained by a Lonach area dancer under eight.

Emma was also joint winner of the Lonach Trophy with Jera Nicholson, from Kildrummy.

Other winners, who were not present on the night, included Rowan Currie, from Strathdon, and Alan Murray, from Gartly.

Rowan won the McRobert Memorial Shield in recognition for winning the Lonach Society hill race.

Alan won the Beatrice Young Trophy for tossing the caber and the Isabella Finlay Forbes and AF Stuart trophies for most points in Lonach Society heavy events and Lonach Society events respectively.