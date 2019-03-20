London Marathon aim for Aberdeenshire fundraiser

An Aberdeenshire teacher is to take part in the London Marathon in memory of his dad, who died from Parkinson’s.

Andy Musselwhite will run in the April event in support of the charity Parkinson’s UK.

Andy, 44, who lives in Monymusk, lost his dad John to the disease last November.

He lived in Banchory and worked for BP as an industrial relations manager, and the Robert Gordon University.

The father-of-two, whose wife Nicola is expecting their third child in May, has so far raised £1330 towards a target of £2000.

He told the Piper: “My dad sadly passed away in November due to complications associated with advanced-stage Parkinson’s.

“Parkinsons UK funds research into new treatments for the condition and also provides support for families afflicted.

“I am also running to honour his memory.”

Andy has been training since May last year and has covered more than 1000K. His current runs range from 7K-30K

He has run the London Marathon twice in 2000 and 2007 – each time for the charity Whizz Kidz, raising a combined total of £15,000.

Andy is organising a fundraising race night in association with Monymusk School PTA which will be held in Monymusk Hall on Saturday, April 20.

He added: “We are actively seeking sponsors for this event in the form of either prizes or cash donations.

“Any companies wishing to donate will also carry their logo on my vest. Tickets for this event are available from me.”

Sponsorship support has already been provided by G and A Collies, of Kemnay, and Alford Rotary Club.

Donations for the marathon can be made at www.virginmoneygiving.com/andymusselwhite.