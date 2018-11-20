Lumphanan link to missing teenager

Police trying to trace an Aberdeen teenager missing since the weekend are focusing on the Lumphanan area.

They have confirmed that Liam Smith, 16, boarded the 202 Stagecoach service at the city’s bus station at 1.11pm on Saturday and got off at Lumphanan at 2.44pm.

The bus would have stopped at a number of towns and villages in the Deeside area, including Peterculter, Drumoak, Crathes and Banchory.

Officers are urging anyone who was on the bus and saw Liam, or who lives in the Lumphanan area and may have seen him, to get in contact on 101.

The Westhill Academy pupil is described as 6ft 4in, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and trainers. He is also understood to be carrying a camouflage backpack.